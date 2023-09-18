YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Helene Potkonicky, 75, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 3, 1948 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Garcar) Pogany.

She was a 1966 graduate of Chaney High School and continued her education with the Practical Nursing Program through Choffin Career and Technical Center.

She became an LPN and worked her entire 44-year career at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. She worked on many of the different floors at the hospital through her tenure, including the surgical floor and Mom & Baby floor (which was one of her favorites through the years).

Patricia was a member of the former American Hungarian Reformed Church and a part of the church’s Sisters in Friendship Group.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and flower gardening, especially her roses. She also loved to bake and was known for her banana cake with chocolate frosting. She loved traveling with Sue, her best friend, that preceded her in death.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Christina Marie (John) McGarry of Struthers, Amy Lynn (Robert) Strojny of Charleston, South Carolina and David Joseph (Amanda) Potkonicky of Austintown; her grandchildren, Courtney (Adam) Rexroad, Brittney McGarry, Sean McGarry, Nathan Strojny, Sara Strojny, Haley Strojny, Jackson Potkonicky and Blake Potkonicky; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary (Tom) Emch of Buford, Georgia and her beloved canine companion, Lilly Belle.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, followed immediately by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m., celebrated by Pastor James Berkebile.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to some extraordinary people in Patricia’s life. To Urzsula and Lura, thank you for your years of friendship and to Bob and Beth Norberg for everything you did from rides, to friendship, support and even washing our clothes when needed. It is appreciated more than you’ll know.

Material contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420 in her memory.

