Patricia C. Gent, Boardman, Ohio

BORDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia C. Gent, 82, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home.

Patricia was born October 2, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of Aubrey and Grace (Weston) Shacklock.

Raised in Youngstown, she was a graduate of South High School in 1955.

Mrs. Gent worked as a manager for the non-profit organization, Fish Samaritan House, retiring in 1990 after 10 years of service.

In her youth, she was a member of the Girl Scouts and enjoyed roller skating. Mrs. Gent was a member of the Word of God Fellowship Church and enjoyed being active in the church’s activities. She loved the ocean, camping, her tea with her Welsh cookies, but most of all, she loved Jesus Christ. Patricia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she especially loved spending time with her family and friends.

Her husband, Donald Lee Gent, Sr., whom she married February 4, 1956, preceded her in death on November 16, 2007. She is survived by her three daughters, Terri L. (Richard) Lyons of Poland, Tammi L. Bartolone of Boardman and Patricia D. (Guy) DiPillo of Boardman; son, Donald L. (Michelle) Gent, Jr. of McLeansville, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by three sisters, Joyce Pannunzio, Audrey Eppley and Doreen Pee.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

There will be a funeral service on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, with Pastor Reid Lamport officiating.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512 in memory of Patricia.

