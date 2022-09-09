POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Barbara Rose, age 82, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 24, 1940, the daughter of Charles and Louise Bartlebaugh. Her grandparents, John and Mary Patrick assisted her mother in raising her due to the death of her father during the war.



During her lifetime, she worked at a neighborhood drugstore; she held a real estate license, sold chemicals and more but found her passion as she began her career at the Better Business Bureau, serving Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull Counties in 1985 as Director of Mediation and Arbitration, later to become the first woman President and a community leader, retiring in 2012.



She attended Ohio Northern University, Youngstown State University and the Executive Director Institute, Council of Better Business Bureaus.



During her tenure, Patti worked tirelessly to help consumers to find trusted businesses and help them to avoid scams. She also encouraged and taught businesses how to be BETTER Businesses. Patti was passionate about making the Mahoning Valley a better place to live and work. She served on many boards and lent her expertise to so many organizations including the United Way, Kiwanis, Lions Club, the Mahoning Valley Visitors and Convention Bureau, Hospice of the Valley and Youngstown CityScape.



She loved traveling, good food, good books, growing herbs and tomatoes, being a Red Hat Lady, shopping, decorating for holidays and toasting it all with a good glass of gin.



Patricia is survived by her loving children, Robert (Suzanne) Jones, Richard (Michelle) Rose and Debra (Rocky) Mangin, as well as her eight grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, Jacob, Tiffany, Jeffrey, Jessica, Melissa and Kyle, along with four great-grandchildren, Rocco, Sophia and Ella and Aria.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard G. Rose and her parents, Charles and Louise Bartlebaugh.



At Patricia’s request, there will be no calling hours, however, her family hopes to have a Memorial celebration of her life at a future time.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia be made to Hospice of the Valley Youngstown – Hospice House or to Youngstown CityScape at Briel’s Greenhouse Project in her name.



Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.