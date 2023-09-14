NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia B. Seem, 86, formerly of Water Street in Poland, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Masternick Memorial surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia Leigh Baun was born February 13, 1937, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward Baun and Mabel Wolf.

When Patricia completed first grade, she skipped second grade and (proudly) went directly to third grade. She graduated as valedictorian from Springfield Local High School in 1954 and later from Ohio University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology.

She was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Patricia worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown in the Lab Department for several years. After graduating from college, she began teaching at Champion High School in Warren, Ohio. Later, she became a devoted homemaker and a stay-at-home mom, and lovingly raised her three children. Patricia later returned to the work force as a substitute teacher for Struthers High School, working with her husband, Jerry.

She was an active member of Prince of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Poland, a member of the Altar Guild and a liturgist.

Patricia enjoyed golfing, baking and making Christmas cookies for family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She treasured spending time with her family and her greatest joy was being with her seven grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by three children, Christopher B. (Randy) Nord, Brian A. (Kathie Mincher) Nord and Jennifer L. (Paul) Greco, all from Poland; seven grandchildren, Nate Nord, Lily Nord, Jake Nord, Sam Nord, Luke Nord, Paul Greco and Isabel Greco and her sister, Barbara Geisman.

Besides her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Jerry William Seem, whom she married on November 27, 1971 and died August 27, 2022; a sister, Charlotte Mount and a brother-in-law, Donald Geisman.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2985 Center Road in Poland. There will be a funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Larry Klinker officiating.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions in Patricia’s name to the donor’s favorite charity.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Patricia’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.