Patricia B. Hill, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia B. Hill, 96, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Copeland Oaks Retirement Community from natural causes.

She was born January 11, 1924 in Oak Park, Illinois, a daughter of Alexander and Olive (Bruce) Bryant.

Pat’s husband, John James Hill, of Poland, Ohio, whom she married September 7, 1945 and died May 5, 1995.

Pat’s children are Elizabeth (Jim) Blake of North Canton, Ohio, Amy (deceased) (Jim, deceased) Adams of Middlebranch, Ohio, Jennifer (Rob) Peters of Talent, Oregon, Peter and Cheryl (Van Stelle) Hill of Guston, Kentucky and Margaret (Bill) Hargrove of Crouse, North Carolina. She had 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. All were regular recipients of birthday cards. Pat is also survived by her dear sisters-in-law, Sara Hill Strock, Mary Ina Hill Jones and Jane Hill Taylor, all of Poland, Ohio.

She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Bryant Laffey, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

After her marriage and graduation from Wooster College in Wooster, Ohio, Pat spent her life as a homemaker, writer and Christian educator. She devoted herself to two main tasks: her family and her churches. She organized and taught Christian education classes at numerous churches; authored a book on Jenny Lind, the “Swedish Nightingale”; directed a Fellowship for Handicapped Youth; was active in several pro-life organizations; performed diaconal services at many churches and continued to write well into her 90’s, winning several Ohio regional writing awards for her prose and poetry.

A lifelong Presbyterian, Pat enjoyed worshiping wherever the good news of Jesus Christ’s life, death, and resurrection was proclaimed. Her life exemplified “For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain”. In her later years, she faithfully attended chapel services at Copeland Oaks Retirement Community and the Sebring United Methodist Church. Her guiding principle was “Only one life, twill soon be past. Only what’s done for Christ will last.”

Pat loved to travel, especially to visit her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived in eight different states and also traveled to South Korea for several months to teach English to seminary students. One of her greatest joys was to live near children in Alaska.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Copeland Oaks Assisted Living for their exceptional care and Aultman Alliance Hospice for their sensitive care during the last week of her life.

Two causes near Pat’s heart were MS and ALD, crippling and killing diseases of the young. If you would like to make a memorial gift in honor of Pat, please consider donating to one of these charities.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/ mailing address is National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090-1891.

The Magic of Michael Foundation, https://www.magicofmichael.com is an ALD charity which benefits children in Northeast Ohio; mailing address is 495 Via Avellino Street, North Lima, OH 44452.

There are no services scheduled.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

