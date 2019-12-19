Patricia Ann (Toalston) Weaver Wright, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann (Toalson) Weaver Wright, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, at Antonine Village surrounded by her family.

Patricia was born July 31, 1929, in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of Donald and Olive Toalston.

A graduate of Alliance High School, Patricia was a homemaker. She cherished her role as a wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to raising a family, Patricia enjoyed traveling, experiencing the riches of other countries including the United States and simple road trips, locally. She appreciated fine wine, fine dining and the casual local down home flavors. She also enjoyed golfing and was a member of two leagues.

Patricia leaves two daughters, Suzette Bagnoli of Austintown and Merrily (Bud Rodgers) Carroll of Vienna; one son, Donald Weaver of Manhattan, Kansas; nine grandchildren, James (Lora) Brady, Channa (Shane) Felger, Alyssa Webb, Gia (Rocky) Bagnoli -Brown, T.J. and Colton Carroll, Tania Brandt, Deanna Weaver and Jeff (Erin) Weaver; seven great-grandchildren, Chase and Cash Felger, Vivien Brady, Conrad, Greta and Axel Brandt and Alexander Weaver; two brothers, Donald and Robert Toalston and one sister, Pamela Pyle.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Weaver, in 1962 and her second husband, Robert Wright in 1984; She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia G. Brady and her sister, Marsha Toalston.

A funeral service celebrating Patricia’s life will be held Sunday, December 22, 5:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Interment will follow on Monday at Mt. Union Cemetery in Alliance.

Friends will be received Sunday, December 22, prior to the service from 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Patricia’s family requests any memorial gifts take the form of contributions to Antonine Village 2675 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451 or to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

To send flowers to Patricia’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.