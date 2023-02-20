STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann (Thurik) Sandfrey, 80, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Patricia was born January 30, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Michael and Olga (Wojtowicz) Thurik of Struthers.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1961 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Patricia worked as a secretary for York Mahoning Mechanical Contractors in Youngstown for several years, retiring in 2010 at the age of 67.

She was a spiritual woman and a devoted mother and grandmother, whose life was centered around her family. She will be greatly missed and her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

Patricia is survived by a son, Geno M. (Sonya ) Sandfrey of Canfield, Ohio; a daughter and her best friend, Genine R. Giampietro of Struthers, Ohio; twin granddaughters, Alyssa Sandfrey and Samantha Sandfrey, both of Canfield; and a sister-in-law, Carol Thurik of Villages, Florida.

Besides her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Craig N. Giampietro who passed away on January 18, 2021; and a brother, Michael Thurik, who passed away on March 28, 2022.

Per Patricia’s request, there will be no calling hours or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Patricia’s family.