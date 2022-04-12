STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Thompson, 72, of Struthers, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born January 12, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul and Agnes (Delach) Ritter and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1968 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and then graduated from Lewis Weinberger and Hill School of Cosmetology.

For years Patty operated her own salon, Patty’s House of Hair Fashions in Struthers. She had retired from Villa Maria where she prepared meals and worked in the kitchen for 27 years.

Patty was an avid Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed playing bingo, baking, knitting, crocheting and attending her nieces and nephews sporting events. Patty was strong animal advocate and a supporter of Angel’s for Animals.

Patty is survived by three brothers, John Ritter of Youngstown, Timothy (Kathleen) Ritter of Struthers and James Ritter of Howland; a nephew, James M. Ritter of Struthers, who was her caregiver and whom Patty looked upon as her son; her nephew and niece, Joseph and Julie Ritter who took very special care of her during her stay at Maplecrest Nursing Home near the end of her life; nephews, Timothy Ritter, Paul Ritter and Rod Ritter; nieces, Sharon Ritter, Kara Ritter and Julie Gibson; two sisters-in-law, Wendy Ritter and Barbara Ritter; several great-nieces and great-nephews and her three cats, Luca, Lucy and Dak.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul “Butch” Ritter, Jr. and Michael Ritter, as well as a sister-in-law, Doreen Ritter.

Patty’s family would also like to extend their special thanks to Michelle Clark, who provided not only home health care but a wonderful friendship throughout the years.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers

