Patricia Ann Heim, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Heim, 74, passed away Wednesday morning, May 5, 2021 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation & Healing.

Ms. Heim was born December 7, 1946 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of James and Esther Dawson Bader.

Raised in New Middletown, Patricia attended Zion Lutheran Church and was a graduate of Springfield Local High School, Class of 1964.

Patricia was a proud mother of her two sons, whom she raised in Struthers.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Roger T. (Laura) Heim of Campbell and Rick M. (Kim) Heim of Colorado Springs; two sisters, Priscilla Stinson of Maryland and Phyllis (Kenneth) Wagner of Lowellville and one brother, James F. (Tricia) Bader, Jr. of Berlin Center.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Gene D. Bader.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers with Pastor Ron Royalty officiating.

Interment will follow at Petersburg Cemetery.

Patricia’s family would like to thank the caregivers of Oasis Center for Rehabilitation & Healing and the staff at Crossroads Hospice for their kind and attentive care.

To send flowers to Patricia’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.