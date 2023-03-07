POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are deeply saddened to announce Patricia Ann Patrone Grist, 71, passed away at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with her husband, Sam by her side.



Pat was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 18, 1951 to her loving parents, Ralph and Eleanor (Napolitano) Patrone. A tight-knit extended family and the blossoming of lifelong friendships made for a nurturing and fulfilling childhood.

Pat was a proud graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in 1969. She served as a founding member of the class’s reunion committee, happily attending the group’s most recent get-together in December.



She met the love of her life, Samuel “Sam” Grist, while working together at Almart department store in 1970. They married on August 21, 1971. Their vows were upheld with the utmost earnestness celebrating 51 years of a love most would never imagine could exist. They proudly brought their daughter, Marcie and son, Craig into this world.



Pat worked many part-time retail jobs over the years including at Frattaroli’s Sparkle and at The Flower Boutique owned by one of her best friends Darlene, both in Struthers.

Her most cherished job though was being a mom. Planning fabulous meals, being “Team Mom” for the kids’ many sports teams and embarking on “Griswold” family vacations was an annual event. Later in life, she enjoyed every moment spent with her grandchildren.



She was an avid animal lover, owning many precious puppies over the years. Music was integral, attending many concerts, singing and dancing was part of her spirit. She carried on the Napolitano women’s tradition of baking, famous for her clothespin cookies. Particularly in later years, she watched every Tribe, Cavs and Browns game she could, knowing all the players, having her “favorites” every season.



While recent years plagued her with multiple health challenges, she fought with tenacity, grace and humility. Most recently, she overcame issues which kept her from living at home for 18 months, a feat but without her faith in God and in herself would have never happened, she was so strong and remarkable. Special thanks as well to the staff at Masternick Memorial who took such good care of her during that time and never gave up on her.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Francis and Minnie (Theil) Grist; cousin, Carole Barbato; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Splitter; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Beryl Grist; countless aunts, uncles and cousins.



Pat is survived by her husband, Sam; a son, Craig Grist (Melissa Allen) of Poland, Ohio; a daughter, Marcie Calvert (Gary) and two grandchildren, William and Delaney of Liberty Township, Ohio.



Pat’s family will receive condolences at a visitation to be held at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland on Friday, March 8, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home. There will be a prayer service on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road in Poland with Very Reverend Martin Celuch, JCL officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting material tributes take the form of contributions to the donor’s favorite charity. Pat was such a considerate, thoughtful, and giving person this would make her happy.



Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Pat’s family.

