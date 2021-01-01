Patricia A. Nemeth, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Nemeth, 76, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday evening, December 29, 2020, at her home.

Patricia, known by her family and friends as “Pasty”, was born June 17, 1944, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Emil and Eleanor (Carney) Nemeth.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1962 and attended Youngstown College.

Patsy worked in the Radiology Department at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown for 15 years as the Office Supervisor. She later became the facilitator for Jobs and Family Services Center in Youngstown, retiring in 2010.

She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman.

Patsy enjoyed spending summertime at Lake Erie, traveling and most important, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Patsy is survived by two sons, Brian E. McGuire of Poland and Sean T. McGuire, Sr. of Youngstown; a sister, Kathleen J. (Nicholas) Romeo of Poland; three grandchildren, Sydney Brianne McGuire of Canfield, Sean T. McGuire II of Liberty and Kylie R. McGuire of Atlanta, Georgia.

Besides her parents; Patsy was preceded in death by her twin sister, Margaret M. McCarthy, to whom she was very close to and a brother, Edward P. Nemeth.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

