STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Fitch, 78, died Wednesday morning, January 19, 2022, at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Care.

Patricia, affectionately known as “Patty,” was born December 17, 1943, in Randolph, New York, a daughter of Merle and Mary Kinney Damon.

Raised in New York, she was a graduate of Randolph High School. She continued her education at the Jamestown School of Nursing in New York, earning her diploma as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Patty also attended the Practical Bible Training School in Johnson City, New York, where she met Eugene L. Fitch, Jr. They were married on June 13, 1964, in New York and later moved to the Youngstown area, where they raised their four children.

A dedicated, hardworking and hands-on nurse for 53 years, Patty worked at several facilities including Southside and Northside Hospitals, as well as, a private duty nurse. Compassionate and a natural-born caregiver, Patty took care of others even when not in her nursing uniform, caring for many extended family members and friends through the years.

A woman of great faith, Patty was a longtime member of the Poland Village Baptist Church, where she loved worshipping her Lord with her church family and helping with Bible School and church dinners.

In her leisure time, she was a talented seamstress and enjoyed making American Girl doll clothing, selling many of them at local craft shows. She also enjoyed flowers and her beautiful rose garden. A great cook and baker, Patty always made Christmas and holidays extra special for her family.

Patty was God’s blessing to her husband, Eugene, for 57 wonderful years and is also survived by her children, Priscilla (Russ) Sarkies of Boardman, David (Deana) Fitch of New Middletown and Racheal (David) Platt of Burghill; grandchildren, Cody and Lola Johnson, Kaitlyn and Colin Fitch and Rainna and Dawson Platt; sisters, Muriel Archer of California, Dorothy Little of New York, Winnie (Clarence) Zeches of Georgia, Loretta (Ron) Hiller of Michigan and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Johnson and son-in-law, Michael Johnson.

A private service was held for the immediate family at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, with Pastor Brian Ethridge, officiating.

Interment is in the Lowellville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Patty’s name to Poland Village Baptist Church, 79 Hill Drive, Poland, OH 44514.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank the staff at Maplecrest for the wonderful care and love they showed to Patty during her stay.

