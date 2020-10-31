Patricia A, (Carmendy) Hanni, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Hanni, passed away on Thursday afternoon, October 29, 2020, surrounded by her two daughters, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown.

Patricia was born February 28, 1940 in Youngstown, a daughter of Carmen and Anna (Kollar) Carmendy.

She attended St. Cyril Catholic School and later graduated from East High School in 1959. She was a member of Holy Family Church in Poland.

She married the love of her life, John W. Hanni on September 5, 1959. They resided in Poland where they raised their three daughters.

She was a loving mother and later a wonderful grandmother. Her granddaughters, who affectionately named her “Nunnie Pat” and later “Nunna Pat” will always cherish their fond memories of their grandma. Her smile could light up a room and warm any heart. She will be deeply missed.

Family always came first for Patricia. She loved having family holidays, birthdays, summer picnics, and Sunday dinners. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking. Patricia loved dancing and taking morning walks with her husband John. After his passing, she continued her morning walks with her two friends, Peggy and Alberta. Patricia belonged to many clubs over the years, but her favorite was her birthday club with her neighborhood friends.

She leaves two daughters, Cathy (Joe) Genova and Patty McGarry all of Poland; three granddaughters, Megan (Matt) Hilling of Columbus, Emily (Parker) Chapin of Boardman and Madison Genova of Poland; one son-in-law, Christopher Chapin of Boardman; sister-in-law, DeeDee Carmendy of Struthers and brother-in-law, Frank Desantis of Austintown.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, John (Buzzy) Hanni; daughter, Sally Ann Hanni Chapin; son-in-law, Robert McGarry; sister, Marie Desantis and brothers, Carmen, Robert and Joe.

Patricia’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by Southern Care Hospice and the outstanding staff and nurses at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown.

Also a very special thanks to Jen Gaal from Masternick Memorial for always being there for her daughters and for giving Patricia loving care when they were unable to be there.

Her girls would also like to thank her friend, Anna Murko and all of her other friends and neighbors that were always there for her over the past years. She was truly blessed to have all of you.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Poland.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

A private gathering and prayer service for family will be held prior to the Mass at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

