Pastor Jonathan D. Mitchel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pastor Jonathan D. Mitchell, 69 of Youngstown, died Thursday morning December 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born July 1, 1951 in Denver, Colorado, oldest son of Daniel and Rhea (Swort) Mitchell.

Following in his grandfather and father’s footsteps, he became a journeyman carpenter. These skills he used throughout his life to support his family and his ministry.



Jonathan and the love of his life, Joyce, served in many areas of ministry. He was a youth pastor and an associate pastor before becoming a full-time pastor in Cameron, Missouri. He also pastored in Bakersfield, California, Heath, Ohio and Centerburg, Ohio. Then he was called to the mission field, where he and his wife ministered in the Ivory Coast, West Africa. Upon returning to the States due to illness, he did several interims in the Rocky Mountain region and Florida. But his heart never left missions and he did several mission trips to multiple countries in Africa and South America. He returned to full-time pastoral work in Centerburg, OH for the next sixteen years. In June of 2014, Jonathan became the senior pastor of Faith Fellowship in Youngstown, OH. Through these 42 years of ministry, he has also served in many State Office positions including Youth Director, Secretary-Treasurer and Home Missions Director.



Jonathan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce (Hollenbeck) and three daughters and sons’ in-laws: Janelle and Kevin Harbaugh, Jenny and Troy Wintzen, and Julie and Roger Moody. They have nine grandchildren: Jonathan, Joshua, Lucas and Josiah Harbaugh; Brandt and Beck Wintzen and Savannah Hall and Brian and Kyle Moody. He also has one great granddaughter: Lillian Harbaugh. Jonathan is also survived by his siblings Michael, Jesse, Starla and David.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Daniel, Nathaniel, Rebecca and Naomi.



A celebration of life will be held for the immediate family only, due to COVID restrictions, on Saturday, January 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. It will be made available to the public online.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Phoebe Gray Orphanage, care of Church of God World Missions, Post Office Box 8016, Cleveland, TN 37320.



Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.



