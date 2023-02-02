EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Pamela Kay Capraruolo, 71, on the evening of January 28, 2028.

Pam was born to her late parents, Dorothy and Robert Hillyard, December 27, 1951, in Columbiana County. Pam grew up in East Liverpool and graduated as a Potter from East Liverpool High School in 1970.

Pam knew the importance of education as she broadened her horizons at Youngstown State University. During these years is where she fell in love with the late Vincent Capraruolo, the love of her life. After these two started their life together, they journeyed out west to California where Pam worked at PepsiCo’s headquarters in their marketing department. After starting a family with Vince, they knew the importance of family and continued their journey back to Ohio to be closer to their loved ones.

Pam will be deeply missed and always remembered by her son, Andrew Capraruolo (Kim Zevansnik) and her daughter, Mara Capraruolo-Meehan (Jeff Meehan), as well as her two beloved grandchildren, Vincent and Adalynn Meehan. Pam’s pride in her family was constantly being made aware of and was continuously making people aware of how proud she was of her children and grandchildren. She was able to instill many core values in them over the years, independence, integrity, loyalty, compassion, and acceptance. She never skipped a beat with them, even after the unfortunate passing of their father at an early age in 1997.

After working for over 20 years at Boardman Center Intermediate School, Pam had recently retired in 2022. Over the years, Pam always spoke so highly of her students whom she helped and made impressions on. She was constantly pushing them to be aware of the person that they could be and to never settle for anything less. She will be deeply missed by Center.

On the go and never stopped moving was something about Pam that was apparent to anyone who knew her. She was constantly involved in a project, whether it was helping plan her high school reunions, PTA president, her two bocce leagues, or just helping a friend when needing a helping hand, she never missed a beat. Not only did she love being around her family, she also loved being around her many friends. Pam was constantly making sure everyone was being taken care of, and was a discerning woman of exquisite taste. She provided comfort and solace while asking little in return.

On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Pam’s family would love to invite all the people whose lives she touched to a service being held in her honor at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 2:00 p.m. Immediately following, a Celebration of Life will be held at The Bunker from 3:00 – 6 :00 p.m. If unable to attend either, you will be able to Livestream her service at WPCBoardman.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any offerings or contributions be made to Pam’s favorite charity, Angels for Animals, a place that always put a smile on her face, 4750 OH Rte 165, Canfield, OH 44406, or to Boardman Local Schools athletic department, 7777 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

