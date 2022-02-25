BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olin W. Sheely, 101, of Boardman, died peacefully at home Thursday, February 24, 2022.

He was born January 17, 1921 in New Springfield, a son of Raymond and Sophia (Geisman) Sheely and had been a lifelong area resident.

He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II as an aircraft mechanic stationed in Italy.

After the war, he worked at Automatic Sprinkler for 15 years until their closing. He then worked for other manufacturing firms in the area and had retired from the Canfield School System working in the maintenance department.

His wife, the former Geraldine Allen, whom he married October 2, 1948, died February 16, 2000.

Mr. Sheely is survived by his son, Robert (Stephanie) Sheely of Lowellville; his daughter, Linda (Richard) Swanson of Boardman; five grandchildren, Beau, Kelly and Korie Swanson, Erin (Bill) Lewis and Matthew (Gina) Sheely; four great-grandchildren, Andrew Swanson, Morgan and McKenna Lewis and Alina Sheely; many nieces and nephews; six brothers-in-law, Bob Dombroski, Sam (Diana), Jim (Flossie), Donnie (Charlotte), Tom (Nancy) and Larry (Audrey) Allen and eight sisters-in-law, Shirley Wichert, Marian Burroughs, Martha Cyrus, Phyllis (Phil) Simmers, Carol Osberg, Nancy Crouse, Donna Allen and Darla Allen. Olin is also survived by his special companion of 18 years, Gloria Hum.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ross Sheely; four sisters, Ruth Ackman, Marie Yost, Ethel Tomkins and Twylah Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Warren, Robert, Eugene and Harold Allen, Jim Yost, Andrew Schmidt, Richard Tomkins, Ray Ackman, Joel Cyrus, Carl Osberg, Jack Crouse, Ray Wichert, Rod Burroughs and Seward McCreery and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Dombroski, Virginia McCreery, Bonnie Allen and Ethel Sheely.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Columbiana (Firestone) Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to your organization of choice in his name.

