Olga P. Gegus, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga P. Gegus, 98, formerly of Youngstown, died early Saturday morning, December 5, 2020, at Assumption Village.

Olga, known as “Ollie,” was born February 21, 1922, in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Anna (Uhrin) Gegus.

A lifelong area resident, Olga was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She worked the majority of her career in data entry, working for Standard Oil and later Butler Wick.

She was a longtime member of St. Matthias Catholic Church.

Olga is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Olga was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Gegus, Marie Novak, Veronica Walko and brothers, Paul, John, Joseph and Michael Gegus.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Matthias Catholic Church for the family.

Interment is at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Assumption Village and its Special Care Unit for the wonderful care they have given to Ollie over the past ten years.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share condolences.

