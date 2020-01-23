Olga Antonia Maruskin, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga Antonia Maruskin, 84, of Boardman, Ohio passed away Saturday evening, January 18, 2020.

Olga lived the whole of her vibrant life as a resident of the Boardman/Youngstown area. She was a loving daughter to the late Joseph L. and Margaret (Meliher) Maruskin.

A proud Boardman High School graduate, Olga went on to earn her Bachelor’s of Education in 1956 and Master’s Degree in 1964, both from Kent State University. She was a member of St Matthias Church.

As a life-long educator, Olga dedicated 42 years to serving as a 7th and 8th grade Language Arts teacher, working mainly at Boardman Center Middle School through her retirement in 1998. She also taught briefly at both Jackson Local and Austintown School districts at the start of her career.

In addition to teaching, she found joy in traveling, corresponding with friends, exploring her love of reading, drawing and viewing art and caring for her adopted kittens.

Olga graced the lives of those she met with her impeccable style, sharp wit and loving guidance, proudly keeping tabs on her former students’ accomplishments and staying active in the lives of her friends and family.

A devoted sister, aunt, teacher and friend, Olga is survived by her loving brother John A Maruskin of Cummington, Massachusetts; eight nieces and nephews, Chelsea Maruskin, Vanessa Maruskin, Zachary Maruskin, Jane Furgas, Joseph A. Maruskin, Elaine Roberts, Jim Maruskin, Nick Klasovsky, and Antonia Treverton; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Olga is predeceased by her parents, two brothers Joseph F. Maruskin and Michael P Maruskin; and a sister Margaret Klasovsky.

Per Olga’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Boardman Branch Public Library “Summer Reading Program”. Donations may be sent Attn: Deborah Liptak Development Office Boardman Branch 305 Wick Ave Youngstown, OH 44503 in Olga’s name.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.