Norman Robert Zembower, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Robert Zembower passed away peacefully on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the age of 89.

He was born in February 1931 in Bedford, Pennsylvania, the son of Margaret and Norman Zembower.

After graduating from Greensburg High School, he entered the United States Air Force where he served as an Air Force policeman. He was deployed to England where he met his future wife, Patricia Stone. They were married in 1955 and lost Patricia to cancer in 1990. They settled in New Castle, Pennsylvania where their son, Andrew, was born. Shortly thereafter, they moved to the Brownlee Woods neighborhood of Youngstown, Ohio where their daughter, Sandra, was born. In 1969, they moved to Boardman where he lived until his death.

Norm worked for many years at and retired from the Miller Spreader Company.

He was a lifetime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where he donated his time in many different roles. Here he met and married Ruth Albright in 1993. He also spent many years volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and local food banks.

Norm was known as a kind, gentle, hardworking man who loved the outdoors and could fix anything. He was a man who never let hard work daunt him nor challenges hold him back. He represented both the grit and kindness that is Youngstown, Ohio. He took all of life’s ups and downs with a smile on his face.

His wife Ruth died less than a month ago. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Ann Elizabeth (Betty) Anderson.

Besides his two children, he leaves his sister, Alice Bono; his children, Andy Zembower and Sandy McFarland; his four grandchildren, Brian Zembower, Lindsey Zembower, Megan McFarland and Shawn McFarland and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Amelia Weed.

A family service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley in his honor.

