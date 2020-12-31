Norman Curtis Venable, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Curtis Venable, 64, of Boardman, died early Sunday morning, December 27, 2020, at Beeghly Oaks.

Norman was born on November 8, 1956, a son of Curtis Foster and Joyce Venable Donlow.

Some of Norman’s favorite past times included fishing, grilling, listening to music and spending time with his buddy, Jay.

Norman is survived by his mother, Joyce Donlow of Georgia; his girlfriend of many years, Lori Hoskin of Boardman and her children, Sapphire and Jayden, whom he loved as his own; children, Norman Cochrane of Niles and Marsha (Anthony) White of Indiana and siblings, Laquetta Simmons of Youngstown, James (Shirley) Venable, Rodney Donlow, all of Georgia and Sonia Foster of Columbus.

In addition to his father; Norman was preceded in death by sister, Toye Venable.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Norman Curtis Venable, please visit our floral store.