Norma Lee Wells, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Lee Wells, formerly of Struthers, flew home to Florida with her angel wings, on October 7, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. with her girls at her side.

Norma was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 22, 1924 to John Pendry and Veronica Orth Williams. She was the oldest sister to Natalie, Connie, Kay Vass and Eddie.

Raised on the South Side of Youngstown on Chalmers Street, Norma was a graduate of South High School, January Class of 1943.

It was on Chalmers where she met her neighbor, Gerald Wells and when Norma was a senior they became sweethearts. While Jerry was on leave from the U.S. Army Air Corp, they were married on July 28, 1943 and afterward, Norma followed Jerry to Garden City Airforce Base in Kansas. There she worked for the USO and at a local gas station pumping gas. After Jerry was honorably discharged, they returned to the area and made their home in Youngstown and later Struthers.

Norma spent her life caring for others. She raised a wonderful family and was very involved with her children and their activities. Norma was active in the Struthers PTA, initiating the Struthers PTA Council and serving as president for Center Street School. Norma attended all their sporting events and was an active member of the Women’s Athletic Boosters, cooking up pizza and fish fries for the football team on Friday nights. She was also Y Teen Leader for her daughter, Jeri and at Halloween she was known as the “Candy Apple Lady” making candy apples for all the neighborhood kids. Norma loved her Ohio State Buckeyes and attended their games for 50 years. She was at the Rose Bowl game in January of 1970, to cheer her son, Ted, who was on the team. Norma was also a fan of NASCAR and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A superb cook, it was only natural that Norma worked alongside her good friend, at Edna Smith’s catering business and as a prep cook for several restaurants locally and in Florida.

In 1978, Norma and Jerry began a new adventure in life by moving to Largo, Florida There they began a family business, Prototype Plastic and Norma happily took the position of secretary. Always outgoing, Norma made many friends wherever she lived. She loved being active and had many hobbies. In Kansas, she sold tickets for airplane rides and was offered flying lessons and later took lessons at the airport near Lincoln Knolls Plaza. Norma also enjoyed water skiing at Berlin Lake where they had a cottage, and in Florida, for social fun, joined The Club House Cloggers. The Cloggers entertained many people at festivals, fairs, and local nursing homes. Norma was a long-time member of the 500 Bid Card Club and even taught all her children how to play. She was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church and attended Struthers Parkside Church.

Norma leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Jerry, of 77 years; one son, Duane (Alberta) Wells of Largo, Florida; two daughters, Jerri (Fred) Smith of Poland and Becky (John) Chmura of Lowellville; two daughters-in-law, Susan Wells and Tina Wells both of Largo, Florida; one sister, Kay of Boca Raton, Florida; fourteen grandchildren, Jammie Jepsen, Topie Braswell, Jason (Nuriye) Wells, Chris (Michele) Chmura, Amanda (Paul) Chmura, Ashlee (Scott) Metzger, Scott (Rosemarie) Smith, Shannon (Jamie) Senvisky, Stacy (Matt) Megginson, Carmen Wells, Adrian Wells, Harley Wells, Dallas (Katie) Fox, and Tom (Gema) Fox and twenty-five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by three sons, Ted, Jeff and Mark Hudson Wells; two sisters, Natalie Kurz and Constance Streb; brother, Edward; and infant brother John Pendry Williams and two grandsons, Duane Wells Jr. and Justin Wells.

A Memorial Service celebrating Norma’s life will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Parkside Church in Struthers with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Friends will be received Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

In honor of Norma, her family requests that if possible, all guests please wear Ohio State attire.

Contributions may be made to the Struthers Parkside Church, 110 Poland Ave., Struthers, OH 44471.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.

