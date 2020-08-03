Norma J. Nicolette, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma J. Nicolette, 97, passed away peacefully in her Boardman home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, July 30, 2020.



Norma was born on June 3, 1923 and a graduate of East Liverpool High School. She then went on to earn her nursing degree from Carnegie Institute of Technology.

On July 5, 1946 she married Dr. R.J. Kinsey and raised four beautiful children together. Norma later married Dr. A.G. Nicolette in 1971, adding three more daughters to her family.



Norma “Nan” was known for her kindness, generosity and unconditional love. She truly loved taking care of her family and treated everyone she ever met as such. She looked at you with a sparkle in her eye and all the love in her heart.



When Norma wasn’t putting her nursing skills to use by taking care of others, she loved to stay busy. She was a devoted sports fan, never missing an Ohio State or Cleveland Indians game. Norma was a social one, making endless friends while mall walking, hosting bridge parties and golfing. Her generosity was paid forward because she was always a winner on the slot machine at the casino.



Norma was preceded in death by her husbands, Jay and Nick and her daughter, Debbie.

She is survived by her children, Ron (Jan), Bobby (Jody), Jayne, Nancy, Becky (Jack) and Susie; her grandchildren, Jay, Brian (Kristy), Scott (Michelle), Kim (Brad), Lindsay (Matt), Victor (Merissa), Brandon (Sarah), Kory (Emily) and Nick and 14 great-grandchildren.



No funeral services will be held, as this was her wish.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and appreciation to both Harbor Light Hospice and First Light Homecare for all they have provided and given to us. A donation can be made to Harbor Light Hospice in lieu of flowers.



Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

