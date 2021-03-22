Ninetta (Anna) Morrone, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ninetta (Anna) Morrone, 91, of Park Vista Assisted Living, formerly of 602 W. Harvey Street, Struthers, died peacefully at 2:45 p.m. Sunday at her residence following an extended illness, surrounded by the love of her family.

A daughter of the late Sabatino and Maria Casasanto, Anna was born June 17, 1929 in Pacentro, Italy and had lived in the United States and Youngstown for 73 years.

Anna retired from Morrone Catering at St. Anthony’s Hall, which she owned with her husband, Christy.

She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Poland and also The Cinquanta Club of the Oblate Sisters.

Her hobbies included cooking, crocheting and spending as much time as possible with her loving grandchildren and The Oblate Sisters.

She leaves her daughter, Theresa “Terri” Berg and husband, John C. of Poland; sons, Anthony and wife, Ruth of Cortland, Christy J. and wife, Mary of Lowellville; ten grandchildren, Debbie, Cara, Christopher, Ralph, Chris, JJ, Kim, Matt, Kristina and Ross and 19 great-grandchildren.

Anna’s husband of 58 years, Christy Morrone, whom she married November 18, 1946, passed away September 9, 2004. Besides her husband and parents, Anna was preceded in death by her siblings, Amelia Casasanto, Vincent Casasanto and Tony Casasanto.

Anna’s family will receive friends Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

A prayer service will be held Thursday, March 25 at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church.

Interment will follow at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

The family would like to thank Nurse Jo, Activities Director Kelly and the nursing staff and aids at Park Vista for the loving care provided to Ninetta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ninetta’s name to The Oblate Sisters, 50 Warner Road, Hubbard, OH 44425 or to Akron Children’s Hospital, 6505 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

To send flowers to Ninetta “Anna” (Casasanto) Morrone’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.