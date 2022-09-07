STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolas Bennett, 11, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Nicolas was born December 15, 2010 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James A. “Tony” Bennett and Heather R. Wilkinson.

Nicolas attended Struthers Elementary School and was currently in the 6th grade at Struthers Middle School.

He loved playing all sports and for the past five years, he enjoyed being a member of the Struthers Little Hardhats football team, proudly wearing 0 on his jersey this season. Nicolas enjoyed practicing his baseball and football skills with his older brothers and playing catch with them in the yard.

Some of Nicolas’ other favorite activities included gaming on his PlayStation, especially playing his favorite game Fortnite, making videos on his phone, family birthday dinners at the Texas Roadhouse and eating his favorite foods, spaghetti and brussel sprouts. Fun-loving, Nicolas loved being goofy and making people laugh. He was gentle-natured, sensitive and empathetic to others, always wanting everyone to be happy. At times, he could also be headstrong but his mom describes him as the perfect mix of sweet and sour!



Nicolas leaves to carry on his memory his parents, Tony Bennett and Heather Wilkinson; brothers, Michael Wilkinson, Matthew Bennett and Anthony Bennett; maternal grandparents, Larry and Karen Galloway of Youngstown; paternal grandmother, Lori Hunter of Struthers; his sidekick and family dog, Teddy and a host of special family members and friends.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 12 from 4:00 – 6:45 p.m., at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

