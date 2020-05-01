Nicholas T. Pappada, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas T. Pappada, 86, died Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

Nicholas, known by family and friends as “Nick” was born December 31, 1933 in Niles, a son of the late Constantine and Jenny (Coates) Pappada.

He was a 1951 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy from Duquesne University in 1957.

Nick worked as a pharmacist for various pharmacies in the area until purchasing Dilt’s Pharmacy on Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown. In 1975, Nick and his family relocated from Niles to Boardman to be closer to the business, which he and his wife operated side by side for 25 years, retiring in 2000.

A United States Army veteran, Nick served two years and also played football on their team, before being honorably discharged with the rank of Private First Class.

Nick had a great love and passion for sports throughout his entire life. If he wasn’t playing sports himself, he could usually be found watching a game of some sort. He particularly enjoyed following college basketball and cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. One of his fondest memories was being able to attend all seven games in the 1960 World Series when the Pirates prevailed over the Yankees. While his daughters were growing up, he was very active in the Niles Girls Softball League and also supported the Red Dragons Football Program through its booster club, the Niles Frontliners.

A longtime member of St. Dominic Church, Nick volunteered for many years with its former church festival. Sharing his love of sports, Nick started the Girls 7th and 8th Grade Basketball League in the Youngstown Diocese.

One of Nick’s other favorite pastimes included his weekly trips to the casinos with his friends, Junior and David.

His wife, the former Stella Michalovich, whom he married November 26, 1959, preceded him in death on January 12, 2016.

He is survived by his daughters, Niki (Richard) Pipak of Boardman, Maria (Ralph) Ryhal of Boardman and Melinda Franko of Lake Milton; seven grandchildren, Maria Pipak, Teresa Pipak, Richard (Tori) Pipak, Cory (Kathy) Ryhal, Andrea Ryhal, Jason (Alese) Franko and Julie Franko; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Leo Franko and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Nick was preceded in death by brothers, Carmen, Dominic, Ralph and James Pappada and sister, Marie Gilmore.

Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service was held for the family at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home and interment will take place at the Niles Union Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Pappada’s memory to St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507 or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas T. Pappada, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.