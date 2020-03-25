Nicholas Shirilla, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Shirilla, 84, of Poland, passed away at his home in the evening on Monday, March 23, 2020. Nick battled multiple cancers over the past six years.

He was born on October 3, 1935 in Campbell, the son of Nicholas and Mary Hanigovsky Shirilla and had been a lifelong area resident.

Nick attended North Lima High School where he was a member of the basketball team.

He was employed at Pittsburgh Canfield Steel for 45 years in the shipping department.

Nick enjoyed golfing, bowling, coaching Little League in Struthers and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events throughout the years. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, sports car enthusiast and loved showing off his 1966 Chevy Impala with which he won numerous awards.

Besides his wife, the former Antonette “Toni” DiEullio, whom he married June 28, 1958, he leaves his daughter, Diane (Jake) Aron of Poland; four grandchildren, Paige (Sam) Miller of Conway, Pennsylvania, Pierce (Megan) Aron of Liberty, Nick (Cait) Shirilla of Memphis, Tennessee and Lindsey (William) Donahue of Brecksville, Ohio; six great-grandchildren, Carson Miller, Myles Shirilla, twins, Noah and Julian Shirilla, Violet Shirilla and Eamon Donahue. He also leaves his brother, Jim (Bonnie) Shirilla of Struthers and his daughter-in-law, Judy (Sam) Rossi in Florida.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas E. Shirilla.

Private services will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Deacon John Terranova officiating.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Shirilla, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 26, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.