Nicholas G. Mamula, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nick was born July 5, 1957.

He was the son of Louis and Novella (Leardi) Mamula. He was a lifelong resident of the Southside of Lowellville.



In 1976, he was paralyzed from the neck down as the result of an auto accident. After many years of rehabilitation, Nick learned how to use his mouth to make models, paint and teach martial arts.



As a fifth degree Golden black belt, he studied for many years before his accident the unique form of Poekoelan. Even though he was paralyzed, he managed to teach many students Poekoelan with the help of his friend, Tom Reeveley. He was also an honorary lifelong member of the Mount Caramel Society in Lowellville and was thrilled to participate in their annual parade on July 16 to celebrate the festival which he loved.



On June 12, 1992, he married his friend Cheryl Smith, who devoted her life to caring for him. He also leaves her daughter, Jennifer (Lance) Anderson and his most cherished grand daughters, Cassidy and Claire.



Although preceded in death by both parents, Nick leaves behind his brothers, Daniel (Lorraine) Mamula of Struthers, Thomas (Jennie) Mamula of Dublin and Louis (Cheryl) Mamula of Lowellville and two sisters, Lynda (George “Chip”) Slaven of San Morcos, California and Lori (Nick) DelSignore of Lowellville, as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



Nick’s zest for life and strength to overcome obstacles and odds has touched so many people. Very seldom did you see Nick without a smile on his face. So many will miss him but so many were so lucky to have known him.

A memorial mass for Nick will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowelllville.

