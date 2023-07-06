STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas G. Giancola, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Nick was born November 29, 1932 in Struthers, Ohio, son of Diamante and Amalia (Dechellis) Giancola.

He was a 1951 graduate of Struthers High School where he played the drums in band.

He took his love of music even further by playing the accordion in his younger years for the infamous Johnie Butchko Polka Band.

Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy for four years from 1951-1955, serving on the USS Power #839.

When his time was over in the military, he worked for several different companies, including Ohio Bell, the manager of Lincoln Knolls Bowling Lanes, before working for Lordstown Motor for 27 years in the line assembly before he retired in 1997.

He was an active member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers, where he was the senior Eucharistic minister for many years and also announced at their weekly bingo games.

Everyone in Struthers knew Nick’s face and his house was always the place to be, as he was often hosting frequent family gatherings or telling one of his tall tales just to get a smile. He was a jack of all trades, and his tools of choice were always duct tape and WD40.

In his spare time, he was an avid bowler, music lover and enjoyed gardening and canning. He especially enjoyed dancing with the love of his life, Doris, at Avon Oaks and Point View and cherished spending time with his grandkids. He will truly be missed.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of almost 64 years, the former Doris Mays, whom he married October 31, 1959; his children, Keith (Robin) Giancola of Lowellville, David (Lori) Giancola of Struthers, Lisa (Jeff) Janci of Poland and Carla (Alan) Atkinson of Fishers, Indiana; his grandchildren, Melinda (Jose) Avellaneda, Madeline (Jordan) Banks, Nicholas Giancola, Allison (Anthony) Cycyk, Carly Giancola, David Giancola and Barbara Atkinson; great-grandchildren, Luccia Cycyk, Charles Cycyk and Peyton Banks and his sisters, Virginia “Dolly” (Nick) Romansik and Lucenta “Susie” Thomas.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Antonio Giancola and a son-in-law, Alan Atkinson.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland and again from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church on Monday, July 10, 2023, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Philip Rogers.

He will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Coitsville where military honors will be rendered in honor of his service to our country.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Darla McCool and Glenn Bohrer who assisted with his care, along for the compassionate support from the Hospice House in his time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be made to a charity of your choice in celebration of the long and wonderful life Nick had.

And in the words of Nick Giancola, “Whatever”.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.