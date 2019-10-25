Nicholas Anthony Ginnetti, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Anthony Ginnetti, 52, passed away early Thursday morning, October 24, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House after a courageous 13-month battle with cancer.

Nick “Cheeks” was born April 9, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of the late Biacio and Maria Centofanti Ginnetti. At the age of 11, Nick’s family moved from Nebo in Struthers to Youngstown.

Nick graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1985. He attended Cleveland Technical School and was a carpenter by trade with Youngstown Carpenter Local #171. Nick loved his work and enjoyed working for numerous construction companies over the years, including at the start of his career, full time as forklift driver for AstroShapes and roofing with Becker Builders on weekends.

Nick lived life with gusto. He found complete joy in the simple things in life such as his staying true to his Nebo roots, mowing his lawn and attending the local festivals. He had a voracious appetite for good food and drink and was always willing to check out the new restaurant/tavern on the block but always stayed loyal to our local hometown establishments. He followed high school and college football and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Nick attended all of his nieces and nephews sporting events, even when he was not feeling well, yet he never complained.

A gift passed on to Nick from his mother Maria was visiting with people. Nick took time for family, friends and strangers. In his travels, he would approach a stranger and leave saying goodbye to a friend and many of those friendships remained throughout the years. Nick will be remembered for his wonderful story telling, his sense of humor and kindness.

He leaves his wife, the former Lisa Barber, whom he married April 21, 2007; two stepchildren, Kali and Tyler Shank at home; one sister, Anna (Richard) Snyder of Lowellville; two brothers, John (Elaine) Ginnetti of Struthers and Anthony (Sharon) Ginnetti of Beloit; seven nieces and nephews, Cheryl (Jason) Ginnetti, Gina Ginnetti, Danielle (Robert) Bodnar, Kelly Ginnetti, Neil Ginnetti, Samantha Snyder and Ricky Snyder and three great-nieces and nephew, Giovanni, Giuliana and Robert Bodnar.

In addition to his parents, Nick was preceded in death by a sister, Nicoletta Ginnetti.

Nick was so humbled and touched by the outpouring of support he received during his illness from his family, friends and the community. Words cannot express how much he greatly appreciated the kindness during his journey in the last 13 months.

A funeral service celebrating Nick’s life will be held Monday, October 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland where friends will be received Sunday, October 27, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 25 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

