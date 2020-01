Nellie G. Herberger, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nellie G. Herberger, 89, of Winchester Virginia, formerly of Lowellville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Nellie was born April 12, 1930 in Lowellville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ruggiero and Adelina Torella.

She was born and raised in Lowellville, before moving to Virginia in 1953.

After retirement, she moved to Winchester, Virginia in 1998.

Nellie was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Winchester, Virginia and was a devoted great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, wife and friend.

She is survived by a son, William (Patricia) Herberger of Ashburn, Virginia; grandchildren, Jennifer (Justin) Samuel and Brett (Nicole) Herberger and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Madison, Harper, Carter and Hadley.

Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, James Herberger, whom she married on July 21, 1951 and died on February 25, 2007; her sisters, Lena, Irene and Ida and her brothers, Domenic, James, Sam and Roger.

There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery Chapel, 2550-2826 Stewart Road in Lowellville.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerorbits.com.

