STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nella Jane Auman, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 28, 2023 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

Nella was born May 3, 1930 in Lowellville, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Pitzer) Manhollan.

She worked as a retail clerk for Islay’s as well as for a few other places over the years. She was a member of Gibson Heights Second Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir.

Nella was a hard-working woman who always put her family first. She made sure to fulfill both the roll of mom and dad with her sons when her husband passed away. She was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Brian (Anna) Auman of Struthers and William (Linda) Auman of Poland; her grandchildren, Donald (Jessica) Auman, Courtney (Brandon) Merta, Bill Auman, Steven Auman and Keith (Presley) Auman; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Nixon, Keaira, Amairs, Aramika, Amedeus, Robert and Kash and her sister, Mary Lou Strickland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Auman, whom she married December 17, 1954 and who passed away April 27, 1972; her brothers, John, Albert, Ralph, Cecil, Ray, Chuck, and Donald Manhollan and sisters, Ruth Linsinbigler and Helen Treharne.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Pastor Richard Lintz.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

