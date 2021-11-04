Nathan A. Demetra, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathan A. Demetra, 31, formerly of Boardman, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 1, 2021 in Westlake, Ohio.

Nathan was born August 11, 1990 in Youngstown, Ohio, the first born son of Jerry and Nancy Taraszewski Demetra.

Raised in Boardman, Nathan was brought up with a strong Catholic faith, attending the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and St. Charles School through eighth grade. In 2008, he graduated from Boardman High School and went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology from Youngstown State University.

Nathan began his career in the technology field working locally for several area companies including Turning Technologies and Home Savings Bank. In 2019, he relocated to Westlake, Ohio after accepting a position with Hyland Software as a solutions consultant.

Ambitious and energetic, Nathan had a thirst for knowledge and was always up for the challenge to learn something new. He was a voracious reader and read just about any type of book in hopes of learning something new. Some of Nathan’s favorite interests included family gatherings and outings, Jiu Jitsu, biking, downhill skiing, playing basketball in the Ultimate Basketball League in Cleveland and bowling, which included for the Boardman High School team and many leagues through the years. With a love for the cultural arts, Nathan enjoyed traveling and exploring, most recently to Tahiti, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston and New York City, where he proposed to his fiancée, Yi Chai.

Mild mannered, kind and gentle in nature, Nathan will be forever loved and remembered for his contagious smile and infectious laughter.

Nathan leaves to carry on his memory, his parents, Jerry and Nancy Demetra of Boardman; brother, Jacob Demetra of Canfield; aunts and uncles, Dolly and Kevin Emborsky, John and Cathy Demetra, Jim and Gloria Demetra and Jim and Sue Terry; cousins, Max Demetra, Madison Demetra, Jim Terry, Mark Terry, and Dr. Jill Terry-Grether and his beloved cat, Darwin and dog, Tyra.

Nathan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and June Demetra and maternal grandparents, John and Katherine Taraszewski and his aunt, Lorraine Schott.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, November 7 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

A prayer service will be held on Monday, November 8 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In honor of Nathan’s support of being a regular blood donor and his love of animals, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in his name to the American Red Cross or any local animal charity.

