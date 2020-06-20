Natalie Gwen Kozicky, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Natalie Gwen Kozicky, 59, died Wednesday afternoon, June 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Natalie was born July 12, 1960 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Theresa Armeni Kitt. Raised in Poland, Natalie lived in the same house she grew up in until her passing.

A 1978 graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Natalie received her nursing certificate from Jameson Hospital in New Castle. Natalie’s passion for nursing prompted her to further her education from Kent State University by receiving a Bachelor Degree and later Master’s Degree in nursing to become a nurse practitioner, specializing in psychiatry.

As a nurse practitioner in psychiatry, Natalie worked at Trumbull Correctional Institute, Serenity Center and most recently, Churchill Counseling. Natalie truly loved her work, especially her patients and for the last two years, during her health struggles, Natalie only wanted to return to her patients.

Natalie was known by her family and friends as smart, caring, funny, and a person that would always be there for you when you were in need.

A loving wife and mother, Natalie is remembered by her husband, Theodore, whom she married May 15, 1993; daughter, Kelly Lynn; son, Kyle William, both at home; brother, Michael Kitt of New Springfield; and sister, Diane Kitt of Cleveland, Tennessee.

Private visitation for family was held Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.