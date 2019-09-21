Nancy (Sapone) Melidona, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Melidona, 79, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 18, 2019 at Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, Florida.

Nancy was born June 27, 1940 in San Fantino, Italy, a daughter of Paolo and Antonia Catanoso Sapone.

Nancy married her husband, Dominick Melidona, on December 6, 1958 but could not rejoin him in America until she completed the immigration process.

In May of 1959, Nancy traveled to New York on the ship known as The Christopher Columbus and immediately began working towards becoming a naturalized citizen of the United States of America. She was so proud of the United States and her citizenship and always said that the National Anthem, the Star Spangled Banner was the most beautiful National Anthem ever.

Dominick and Nancy made their home in the Youngstown area and in addition to raising a family, Nancy also worked in the laundry department for the former Northside Medical Center for 15 years.

Nancy was a member of the First Christian Assembly in Liberty Township for over 30 years. She also attended Bridge of Hope in Boardman, Ohio and most recently, The Fathers House, Leesburg, Florida.

A wonderful homemaker, Nancy’s baking, cooking and gift of hospitality was always appreciated by all who entered her home. She also loved knitting and crocheting and her cross-stitch was exquisite. Many of her pieces were award-winning.

Nancy leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Dr. Frank J. (Madeline) Melidona of The Villages, Florida and Rev. Paul A. (Franca) Melidona of Chicago, Illinois and four grandchildren, Danielle, David, Myriam and Joel Melidona who affectionately called her Nonna.

Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Dominick on October 12, 2004; five brothers, Angelo, Carmelo, Antonio, Giuseppe and Domenico and one sister, Anna.

A funeral service celebrating Nancy’s life will be held Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at Touch of Heaven Church, 10 Skyline Drive, Canfield, with Pastor Frank Amedia, officiating.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Friends will be received Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland and Tuesday, September 24 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at church.

