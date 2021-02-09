Nancy R. (Mershimer) Tablack, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy R. Tablack, 73, passed away on Sunday morning, February 7, 2021, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Nancy was born February 22, 1947, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Ford W. Mershimer and Edith Hall.

She graduated from Springfield High School in 1965 and was a lifelong area resident.

After graduating from high school, Nancy was a clerk at Sears Roebuck on Market Street in Youngstown. She was a secretary for Ohio Machinery in Youngstown and later on for Simmers Crane in Boardman before becoming devoted wife, mother and homemaker.

She was a member of Poland United Methodist Church. She served as the treasurer for the Springfield Township Baseball Association and served as a board member and treasurer for the Springfield Athletic Booster Association when her children were in school. She was a member of the fund raising committee for the building of the Springfield library.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 49 years, George M. Tablack, whom she married on February 13, 1971; two children, Michael G. Tablack of New Middletown and Stephanie L. (Brian) Swanke of Manahawkin, New Jersey; three grandchildren, Ethan Swanke, Trevor Swanke and Skyler Swanke of Manahawkin, New Jersey; two brothers, James (Patricia) Mershimer of Bessemer, Pennsylvania and Gary (Shirley) Mershimer of New Middletown and a sister-in-law, Helen Mershimer of Poland.

Besides her parents; Nancy was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Mershimer; a sister, Norma Bechtel and a brother-in-law, Frank Bechtel.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, February 12, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Due to COVID-19, the 6 foot-rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Tablack family.

There will be a funeral service on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Ken Gifford officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lowellville.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, 305 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503 in memory of Nancy.

