COLIMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy R. McCarthy, 79, formerly of Hubbard, passed away Saturday morning, December 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy, known by her family and friends as “Becky,” was born June 20, 1943 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Fred and Ethel (Dout) Rugh. She moved to Youngstown as a child.

Becky graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

She was a bookkeeper for over 30 years at the Mahoning County Courts in Austintown before retiring.

Becky was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, Noah, Aydn and Jacob.

Becky is survived by three children, Dr. Sherry (David) Hillier Marlette of Westlake, Ohio, Kirk (Dianne) Hillier of New Waterford, Ohio, and Tracy (Ryan Kinard ) Wining of Columbiana, Ohio; three grandchildren, Noah Marlette, Aydn Hillier, and Jacob Kinard; a sister, Jennie (Lou) Racanelli of Glen Cove, New York; two nephews, Luigi Racanelli, and Nick Racanelli; and sister-in-law, Gayle Rugh of Columbiana, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Red” W. McCarthy, who died on May 31, 2013; and two brothers, Donald Rugh and Fred Plymouth Rugh, Jr.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jessica Reiter for all the wonderful care she gave Becky throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Michigan / Northern Ohio Chapter, 24359 Northwestern Highway, Suite 125, Southfield, MI 48075 in memory of Becky.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences and share online memories with Becky’s family.