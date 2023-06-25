YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Louise Drescher, 81, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Nancy was born December 21, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Howard and Mary Summers Vinion.

A 1959 graduate of Liberty High School, Nancy went on to receive her Bachelor Degree in Accounting from Youngstown State University.

Nancy was a Broker for Drescher Realty and was a partner with her husband in Drescher & Associates surveying company.

Nancy and Warren enjoyed wintering in Ft. Lauderdale and sailing to the Bahamas. They enjoyed racing 24 Hours of Sebring in Florida and finished 21st, as well as Nelson Ledges where she was a member of the Warren’s Pit Crew.

Nancy and Warren Drescher III were married September 19, 1969 and he passed away in 2009.

Nancy is survived by her brother, Bruce (Grace) Vinion; sister, Carole (Terry) McTigue; stepson, Warren “Pete” Drescher IV; stepdaughter, Christine (Ken) Warde; nephew, Terence (Patti) McTigue and niece, Stacie (Sean) Butler.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by two stepsons, Michael and William Drescher.

Friends will be received Sunday, July 2, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1815 West Market Street, Suite 108, Akron, OH 44313.

