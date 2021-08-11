Nancy Lee Sauerwein, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee Sauerwein, 89, passed away Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021 at her residence.

Nancy was born November 21, 1931 in Damascus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Daryl and Dorothy Mayhew Scattergood.

A 1949 graduate of North Lima High School, Nancy worked as a bookkeeper for Albee Homes until her marriage to Bill Sauerwein on June 16, 1968. In 1969, Bill and Nancy founded North Lima Tire and for 42 years worked alongside her husband as the bookkeeper. In 2010, Nancy retired and the company continues under the ownership of their family.

Bowling was a large part of Nancy’s life. She had two 299 games and was inducted into the Youngstown USBC Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2007. Nancy held office in many different leagues over her 50 years of bowling including President of King Arthur Ladies League and Secretary of the Friday Niners League. She also served as Director and Member Emeritus of the Youngstown Women’s Bowling Association.

Nancy enjoyed traveling whether it was to bowling conventions or visiting family and friends. Nancy also loved gambling and trips to Mountaineer as well as playing Bingo at the Youngstown Eagles #213 where she was a member.

Nancy leaves her husband Bill of 53 years; her children, John (Cindy) Sheldon of Leetonia, Jan Ondrey and Larry Sauerwein both of North Lima; sister-in-law, Carole Scattergood of New Springfield; three grandchildren, Brandon Stansbury, Aaron Ondrey and Spike Sauerwein; and six great-grandchildren, Faith, Grace, Jordan, Miles, Piper and Tessa.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Glen Scattergood and her grandson, Ryan Stansbury.

Friends will be received Sunday from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, A funeral service honoring Nancy’s life will be held Monday, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor JoJo Gutwald officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in North Lima.

