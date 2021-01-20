Nancy Lee Perkins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Perkins, of Warren, Ohio, was called home by God on Friday, January 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital after a short illness.

Nancy was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 15, 1956.

She is preceded in death by her father, John R. Perkins, Sr.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Marylee Perkins of Boardman, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, John R. Perkins, Jr. and Catherine Perkins of New Albany, Ohio; nephews, Jonathan and David Perkins, of Columbus, Ohio; dear friend, Joyce Whelchel of Niles, Ohio and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins throughout the country.

A graduate of Boardman High School and Youngstown State University, Nancy received her Juris Doctorate degree from Ohio Northern University and worked as in-house counsel for Metropolitan Savings Bank.

She will be remembered as a kind and loving person, who especially loved animals and felt a close bond with all of her pets.

Donations can be made in Nancy’s memory to Animal Charity of Ohio (Mahoning County) or Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Due to COVID, services will be private and held at a later time.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

