Nancy L. Woolweaver, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Woolweaver, 77, passed away Tuesday evening, April 13, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center, surrounded by her family.

Nancy was born February 26, 1944, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Lisle and Luella (Heasley) Gearhart.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1962 and was a lifelong area resident.

Nancy worked in the payroll department at the former Woodside Receiving Hospital in Youngstown for 18 years. She later worked in the payroll department for Assumption Village in North Lima for a few years before going to The Ohio State Penitentiary in Hubbard, retiring in 2006.

Nancy was a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church and the Red Hat Society.

She was an amazing mother and grandmother and a friend to all. Her grandson, Ryan, was her shining star and she could not be more proud of his accomplishments.

Nancy is survived by her son, Kevin P. (Heidi) Woolweaver of Youngstown; a grandson, Ryan P. (Chandler Miku) Woolweaver of Massillon; her significant other, Daniel S. Pakulniewicz of Youngstown and her former husband, Paul C. Woolweaver of Poland. She also leaves many dedicated family members, both near and far, that were always there when she needed them.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman and on Monday, April 19, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home.

There will be a funeral service on Monday, April 19, at 11:00 a.m., at Davis-Becker Funeral Home with Pastor Annie Parker officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson Street, 441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 in memory of Nancy.

