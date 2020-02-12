Nancy J. Ceplece, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. Ceplece, 81, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Ivy Woods Manor, where she had been a resident for several years.

Nancy was born April 8, 1938 in Struthers. She was the daughter of Steve and Mary (Duraney) Ceplece and lived in Struthers most of her life.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Nancy enjoyed playing her records from her large collection and could play the piano, even though she never had one lesson.

Nancy leaves behind a sister, Dorothy J. (Andrew) Maletsky of Struthers; four nieces, Andrea Naples, Lisa Davis, Denise Wuchnic and Michelle Wuchnic and great-nephews, Chris Swantner and Nathan Davis that she spent many holidays with and also many more special nieces and nephews from the Paulsey family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Frances Wuchnic and Louise Paulsey and two brothers-in-law, Ron Wuchnic and Ben Paulsey.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ivy Woods Manor for the special care given to Nancy.

There was a private funeral service held for Nancy on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers, with Deacon John Terranova officiating.

Interment was at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

