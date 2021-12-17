STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy A. Rowe, 58, of Struthers, died Wednesday afternoon, December 15, 2021 at Caprice Health Center.

She was born April 6, 1963 in Struthers, a daughter of Douglas and Wilburta (Guesman) Gue and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1981 graduate of Struthers High School and had worked for Toys R Us.

Nancy enjoyed taking care of children, especially her great-nieces and nephew. She shared her mother’s love of the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Besides her husband, Phillip Rowe, whom she married May 25, 1991, she leaves two daughters, Amanda (Lucas) Orr of Struthers and Abigail Rowe of Struthers; a granddaughter, Gracie Orr and two grandcats, Arlo and Moo; two brothers, Douglas (Donna) and their daughters, Tracy and Katie and Jeffrey (Lori) Gue and their daughter, Ragan of Poland and a niece, Dana Nail and her children, Nicholas, Destinie and Breeanna.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her two aunts, Nancy Smoggie and Virginia Maglotti

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.