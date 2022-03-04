POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myron E. Hann, 86, passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with cancer Monday, February 28, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House surrounded by his family.



Myron, known as “Sonny” was born March 5, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Kenneth Eugene and Eleanor (Belknap) Hann.



He attended Poland Seminary High School and following high school served in the U.S. Army.



Myron loved working with his hands from a young age and after he returned from his second tour in the Army, he found his calling for the next 50 years as a plumber and steamﬁtter. As a lifelong Mahoning Valley resident, he worked for E.H. Duncan in Poland before going onto the Plumbers and Pipeﬁtters, Local 396 where he worked for R.M. Jones Plumbing in Boardman Ohio until his retirement.



Myron met his wife Shirley A. Wilson at the Mural Room Dance Hall in Youngstown and whom he married on June 12, 1965 in Wurtemburg, Pennsylvania.

Besides his wife of 56 years, he leaves behind three children, Sandra L. Edwards of Augusta, Georgia, Brian K. (Rebecca) Hann of Castalia, Ohio and Greg Scott (Stephanie Volpini) Hann of Poland, Ohio; six grandchildren, Christopher Edwards, Michael (Stephany) Edwards, Sean (Kayla) Edwards, Wyatt Hann, Greggory Hann and Maren Emilia “Milly” Hann; a brother, Jack Hann of Austintown, Ohio and a sister, Nancy (Lauren) Dye of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



Throughout his life, Myron loved working with his hands and was known to ﬁx about anything. In his free time, Myron could be found tinkering in his garage where the neighborhood kids could get their bikes repaired. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his family where he could be found tending to the campﬁre and coming up with new inventions. Myron loved to spend Saturday nights watching Lawrence Welk and listening to his talk radio and country music often at the same time.



Besides his parents, Myron was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Sophie Hann.



There will be a memorial service celebrating Myron’s life at a later date. There are no calling hours.



The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of Myron.



Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Myron’s family.

To send flowers to Myron’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.