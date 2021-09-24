Morley Richard Sweet IV, Lowellville Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Morley R. Sweet IV of Lowellville, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a brief illness.



Morley was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on October 10, 1949. He was the son of the late Morley R. Sweet III and Elizabeth Jane (McConahy) Sweet and the oldest of four children.

Mr. Sweet attended New Castle High School, Class of 1967.

Morley married the love of his life, Rebecca Jean Gra,y on September 6, 1969 and recently celebrated 52 years of holy matrimony. Together, they had six children, Rachel (Rich) Sieman, Sarah (James) Johnson, Esther (Ken) Snodgrass, Lydia (Steve) Minford, Morley (Barbara) R. Sweet V and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Kiley. Morley was grandfather to 26, Robert, Alexander, Katherine, Gwendolyn, Lauren, Emily, Matthew, Andrew, Samuel, Abigail, Will, Elise, Nathaniel, Evan, Laura, Logan, Landon, Harrison, Morley R. Sweet VI, Collin, Nolan, Rowan, Gavin, Vincent, Genevieve and Oliver. In addition, Morley had eight great-grandchildren, Reagan, Natalie, Cooper, Tucker, Duke, Daniel, Brianna and Rose.



Morley leaves behind a legacy of love and of family. He maintained deep and individual relationships with each of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren…leaving each to believe that they were his favorite. Morley invested in the lives of those around him on a daily basis. He taught kids to drive and to spell and to excel and to push limits and boundaries. Morley built soap box derby cars, entered kids into the spelling bee, taught games of strategy like chess and created champions.



Morley was an active member of the Venture Church in Boardman, Ohio and a staunch supporter of the Reformers Unanimous Program. He was generous with his worldly possessions and with his time. He will be remembered as a remarkable storyteller and a formidable scrabble enthusiast. He despised blueberries and macaroni salad and had a terrible golf game that he thoroughly enjoyed. Morley was a world class whistler and enjoyed Sousa marches and classical music.



Morley enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on October 14, 1966, four days after his 17th birthday. He completed basic training in Parris Island, South Carolina, where he was recognized on the Marine Corps birthday on November 10 for being the youngest recruit. He completed secondary training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Morley and his family continued to observe the Marine Corps birthday, including a birthday cake, every November 10. Sergeant Sweet served as a teletype operator in the 3rd Marine Division of the 26th Marines Regimental Status, Headquarters Company. Morley served during the battle of Khe Sanh, a 77-day siege during the Vietman War that went on to be the longest in documented US history. On February 23, 1969, Sweet received a bullet wound to his chest and left shoulder by incoming enemy fire and a wound to his left hand from shrapnel, rendering his left hand paralyzed. He received a Purple Heart for his wounds sustained in battle. He was featured in the book “A Patch of Ground, Khe Sanh Remembered” by Michael Archer. Morley was a lifelong member of the Disabled American Veterans.



After being given retirement status from the Marine Corps in November 1969, Sergeant Sweet went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University, where he was the president of the Delta Nu Alpha business fraternity 1974/1975.

Sweet worked on the B&O Railroad as an operator and teletypist in a tower for 11 years, typing 40 words per minute with one hand. He also served as the division griever chairman and treasurer for the Baltimore and Ohio Credit Union. When the railroad towers were shut down, Mr. Sweet owned and operated Chris Glass Block window company in Youngstown, Ohio and New Castle, Pennsylvania, employing dozens of area youths before his retirement.



In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Morley leaves behind his brothers, Jon and Jay Sweet and his sister, Susan Sweet, as well as aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and many fellow Marines and lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, James Johnson.



Celebration of life services will be held at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman OH 44512. Calling hours will be Sunday, September 26 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and again Monday, September 27 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Reverend Roland Gray, brother-in-law of Morley, will officiate.

Interment will be immediately following at the Graceland Cemetery in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Pall bearers will be Morley’s grandsons.

