Mona R. Walker, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mona R. Walker, 100, formerly of Talsman Drive in Canfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021, at Assumption Village surrounded by her family.

Mona was born December 19, 1920 in Youngstown, the daughter of Owen and Rachel (Rees) Roberts.

She graduated from South High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Mona worked in the payroll department for Republic Steel in Youngstown and later in Warren for 25 years, before retiring.

She was a loving and faithful wife, a caring mother, grandmother and sister. Mona lived out her faith with those that knew her.

She was a active member of Evangel Baptist Church in Boardman, where she served as the secretary, treasurer and was involved in many church activities.

Mona is survived by her husband of 71 years, Robert “Mack” Walker, whom she married on March 11, 1950; three children, Debra (James) Pearson of Minnesota, Robert R. (Teresa) Walker, Jr. of Florida and Kim R. (Sue) Walker of Texas; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed but we will see her again.

Besides her parents, Mona was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Roberts and six sisters, Muriel Tucker, Betsy Sparrow, Ethel Roberts, Charlotte Anderson, Gwyneth Halberg and Louise Roberts.

Due to COVID-19 and Mona’ s request, private services will be held at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

The Walker family would like to thank everyone at the Assumption Village for the love, care and support that they gave Mona and her family during her stay at the center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Blvd., Boardman, OH 44512 or to Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Mona.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Mona’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.