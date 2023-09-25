POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Milton L. Carlson, 79, passed away on Saturday, September 22, 2023, at Hampton Woods with his loving wife, Maureen, by his side.

Milton known by his family and friends as “Milt,” was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Milton L. and Lillian (Schofield) Carlson on September 18, 1944.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1962 and went on to Bowling Green University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Milt graduated from Youngstown State University with a Master’s Degree.

He taught 7th grade science at Springfield Intermediate School where he was a beloved teacher. He also coached track in his early years at Springfield. Milt was a very active member of the Springfield Teacher’s Union.

Milt will be fondly remembered by his many friends and former students for his wit, corny jokes, prediction of upcoming snow days and political knowledge. He was an avid golfer and traveled extensively in his retirement. He loved to cruise with Maureen and wonderful friends.

Milt leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, the former Maureen Neville, whom he married on August 16, 1975. They were best friends, golf partners and traveling companions. He also leaves a niece and several nephews.

Besides his parents, Milt was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Reed and Sheralyn Snyder.

Family and friends may call on Monday, October 2, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a memorial service celebrating Milt’s life to follow at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Reverend John Polanski officiating.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504; The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510, or Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509, in memory of Milt.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Milt’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.