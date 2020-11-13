Mildred Chopp, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Milly” Chopp passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland with her family by her side.

Milly was born June 12, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Chitarovitch) Biskupich and lived in the area her entire life.

She was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter & Paul Croation Church.

A member of the “Greatest Generation”, starting at a young age, Milly sacrificed her time as a mill worker making goods to support the United States troops. She grew to have a strong love for the United States. She was the proud wife of a WWII vet and mother of a Vietnam Vet and most importantly, a proud American. She was very involved in the VFW and continued to support the troops and veterans her entire life.

A lifelong Democrat, she never missed an election and one of her final wishes was to vote in the presidential election one more time. She worked the polls for many years as a presiding judge. She was a member of the Struthers Women’s Democratic Club and the Struthers VFW Post 3538. She also belonged to the St. Nicholas Seniors, Holy Family Seniors and 2162 Seniors.

She married her husband, George Chopp, Sr. November 23, 1946. He preceded her in death November 13, 1993.

She leaves her children, George (Carol Nuth) Chopp, Jr. of Struthers, who was her main caregiver prior to her moving to Shepherd of the Valley, Fran (Dan) Owens of Springfield Township and James (Janet Montecalvo) Chopp of Canfield; her grandchildren, Rachel Townsend of Ocala, Florida, Tiffany (Cody) Kerr of Springfield Township, Matt (Kelsy Shay) of North Lima, Carly (Matt Tomko) Chopp of Canfield and Daniel Chopp of Canfield. She also leaves her great-grandchildren, Caleb Townsend and Alina Santana of Ocala, Florida and Liam Kerr of Springfield Township.

Besides her parents and her husband, Milly was preceded in death by her siblings, Caroline Biskupich, Anne Milich, Frances Biskupich, John Biskupich and Thomas Biskupich.

The family is so grateful to the staff of Shepherd of the Valley and Dr. Aneta Homer for the exceptional care and love provided to Milly during her stay. They also extend their deep gratitude to Dr. John Koval for the compassionate care given to their mother for the past 30 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Holy Apostle Parish, St. Peter & Paul Worship Site with Father Joseph Rudjak officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Due to COVID 19, all guests visiting the funeral home are asked to wear a mask, honor the 6-Foot rule, and not linger after greeting the family. A memorial luncheon in Milly’s honor is being planned for a later date.

