Michele E. Chance, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele Elizabeth Chance, 62, was called to God on Friday, July 23, 2021 at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

Michele was born December 18, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joan (Roth) Glodde and the late Charles Kunovich, Sr.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, she was a 1977 graduate of Chaney High School.

Michele was an accomplished and skilled seamstress. Working from her home, she did everything from fixing dresses to hemming pants, making suits and intricate dance costumes. Michele made many custom dance costumes for dancers all across the Valley, including for Jamie’s Dance Force, Jones Dance Academy, James Dance & Performing Arts Center, Epic Dance Academy, and she was especially proud to have made costumes for the Ohio State University’s Dance Team.

A lover of the outdoors and all things nature, Michele spent countless hours tending to her flower gardens and beautifying her yard. After a long day of working in the yard, she enjoyed relaxing on her back porch. Michele poured the same energy into the inside of her home, keeping it immaculate, warm and inviting for guests, who were always welcomed. She loved entertaining and cooking for family and friends, especially at the holidays, creating many lasting and cherished memories. Some of Michele’s other favorite hobbies included watching war movies and cheering on the Cleveland Indians, Go Tribe! Strong and sometimes feisty, Michele will be fondly remembered for her kind spirit and willingness to help others any chance she got.

In addition to her mother, Joan (Robert) Glodde of Tavares, Florida, Michele is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Chance, whom she married November 6, 1987; daughters, Shannon Kohl of Austintown and Joellin (Kyle) Betts of Austintown; granddaughter, Ella Betts; sisters, Kathryn (David) Joyce of Youngstown and Mary Jo (James) Cusack of Advance, North Carolina; brothers, Charles “Corky” Kunovich, Jr. of Youngstown and Michael Kunovich of Jacksonville, Florida; mother-in-law, Gloria Chance of Youngstown; her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she loved like her own; and her two best four-legged friends, Hank and Kippy.

Michele will be joining in Heaven, her father and stepmother, Charles and Nancy Kunovich; father-in-law, Joseph Chance; grandson, Joey Betts and her faithful companions, Maxine, Rocco and Lilly.

Per Michele’s request, there will be no calling hours or service.

In honor of Michele’s love for animals, especially dogs, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in her name to an animal charity of the donor’s choice.

