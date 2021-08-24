Michael W. Russell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael W. Russell, 49, passed away in his home on Thursday, August 19, 2021.



Michael, known by his family and friends as “Mike,” was born on January 12, 1972, in Youngstown, the son of the late James M. and Evelyn A. (Robbins) Russell.



He was a 1990 graduate of Canfield High School and went on to work in the asphalt construction field and was most recently employed with the City of Youngstown’s Maintenance Department.



Mike is survived by his daughter, Madison Deiley of Youngstown; a brother, James A. (Cathy) Russell of Boardman and three sisters, Sandra L. “Lori” (Marc) Briel of Austintown, Robin A. (Charles Jr.) Cooper of Boardman and Jill M. (Timothy Rizzo) Russell of New Middletown. He is also survived by two nephews, three nieces, two great-nephews, two great-nieces and Cathy Daubner of Youngstown.



Mike lived life to its fullest and was known for his quick wit and uncanny sense of humor. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, football and auto racing. Mike was a member of the Youngstown Saxon Club. Most of all he loved spending time with his beloved dogs, Magus and Tinkerbell.



Per Mike’s wishes, there will be no services and a private memorial will be held in his honor.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike’s honor can be made to the American Diabetes Association.



Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent to Michael’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Michael’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.