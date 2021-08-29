Michael Simington, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Michael “Mike” Simington, a most beloved teacher and coach of Poland, Ohio passed away.

Mike was born October 4, 1947 to Margaret “Peg” Ahrens and William “Bill” Simington and grew up in Poland, Ohio, where he lived as a lifelong resident.

He was a Poland Bulldog at heart with blue and white running through his veins. He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1966 as a star football player and received a football scholarship to Miami University where he was coached by Bo Schembechler. He later graduated from Mount Union College where he was honored as the Outstanding Senior Man of the Year. Mike was also a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. Mike received his Master’s Degree in English Literature from Kent State University and returned to Poland where he taught High School English and Literature for many years and was named Teacher of the Year. Mike was also a football and track coach, serving as Head Football Coach from 1984-1985. Mike was inducted into the Poland High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005. After 37 years of service, Mike retired in 2017.

Mike was a voracious reader and had an extensive collection of books. He loved poetry and historical biographies and his favorite authors were Ernest Hemingway and Pat Conroy.

Mike was a member of the Poland Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and Elder.

He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Philip Simington in 2006; his father, William Simington in 1987 and his mother, Margaret Ahrens Simington in 1969.

Mike is survived by his daughter and best friend, Meredith Simington (fiance’, Matt Smith) and son, Stephen Simington, all of Akron. He also leaves his very loving sisters, Margaret “Peggy” (Robert) Wilson of Coronado, California and Roberta “Bobbie” Simington of Corrales, New Mexico, as well as his “sweetheart,” Regina Riesick.

Mike was respected and loved by all who knew him.

A Memorial Service honoring Mike’s life will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Poland Presbyterian Church with Dr. Paul Anderson officiating.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

